Patriots Point to livestream Pearl Harbor Day ceremony

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum on Monday announced that this year’s annual Pearl Harbor Day ceremony, scheduled for December 7 at 11:00 a.m., will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the event will be livestreamed on the organization’s Facebook page.

Executive Director Larry Murray explained that “it’s important that we keep the community safe while honoring those who lost their lives in the infamous attack 79 years ago.”

He went on to say “while it’s disappointing to not have the community [there] to share the event, we are optimistic about the ability to reach more people through the video stream.”

The ceremony will feature a “wreath laying, tolling of a bell, and a traditional gun salute.” The featured speaker will be First Lieutenant Patrick C. “Clebe” McClary III, (USMC) (Ret.), who was seriously wounded during the attack.

During the 15 minute attack by Japanese forces, “more than 2,403 U.S. personnel, including 68 civilians, were killed.”

At least 25 of the casualties were individuals from South Carolina.

The onslaught destroyed or damaged over 300 U.S. aircraft and 19 Navy ships, including eight battleships.

The original USS Yorktown (CV-5) was dispatched to the Pacific on December 16, 1941, to join the few warships still standing after the Pacific Fleet was decimated during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Ironically, the USS Yorktown (CV-5) was also sunk in the Pacific Theater, during the Battle of Midway.

The USS Yorktown (CV-10) now docked at Patriots Point was built during WWII, and named to commemorate the loss of the first Yorktown.