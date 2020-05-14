Patriots Point to reopen Friday with new health and safety measures in place

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum is set to reopen to the public on Friday.

They have added several health and safety measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Leaders say ultraviolet light air purifiers have been installed in all of the USS Yorktown’s air conditioning units to deactivate airborne or surface contaminants like mold, bacteria, and viruses.

The museum will also install dozens of new hand sanitizing stations.

“COVID-19 has affected us all in negative ways, but the bright spot for us is the time we’ve had to make our museum better,” said museum Executive Director Larry Murray. “In our museum’s 44 years of existence, we’ve never had a month where our operations team could work on our vessels and exhibits without interruption. While serving the public, we can’t close the hangar deck or a tour route to perform extensive renovations. We’ve been able to do that the last few weeks. When we reopen, the USS Yorktown will look like the Navy has been back aboard.”

Enclosed exhibits such as the Apollo 8 capsule and Mount 53 on the USS Laffey will remain closed.

Tickets are available for purchase online at patriotspoint.org.