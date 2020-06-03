Peaceful protests continue in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of demonstrators carried signs and chanted in unison for the fourth straight day in downtown Charleston on Tuesday.

The peaceful protesters marched around Colonial Lake and throughout the downtown area, including Broad, Meeting, and Calhoun Streets as they demanded justice for police inequalities and reform for police departments.

It was the fourth straight day of protests that have taken place across the Lowcountry.

One of the leaders of the protest said Tuesday’s demonstration was all about sharing the love rather than riots like was seen Saturday.

“Charleston’s about love. Charleston’s about building each other up. We’re here to show that we can do it peacefully and we don’t have to riot like the rest of the country,” said Gerald Nunoo.

He went on to say, “I think this is the change that we’re all looking for. We’ve waited for this for a long time and it’s about time we get it.”

Another peaceful protest was planned for Waterfront Park on Wednesday.