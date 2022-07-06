JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Cast and crew of a popular Netflix series filmed in Charleston are grieving after a member of their team was killed in an early-morning hit and run Tuesday.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Alexander “AJ” Jennings (22) was walking along Sol Legare Road near Cozet Drive around 2:30 a.m. when he was struck by a car that fled the scene. He was then struck by a second car which also fled the scene, but was later located in downtown Charleston by officers with the Charleston Police Department.

Jennings was a cast member on Netflix’s Outer Banks, according to the show’s casting agency, Kimmie Stewart Casting.

He served as a body double/stand-in for the character ‘John B.’ in season three, which is currently filming in and around Charleston.

In a Facebook post, the casting agency described Jennings as “a beautiful, kind soul & a bright light every day on set.”

CCSO is working to identify the initial car involved in the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 743-7200.