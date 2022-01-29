Pedestrian hit, killed Friday evening in Awendaw, deputies investigating

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday evening in the area of Awendaw.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to a crash around 6:41 p.m. involving a vehicle and pedestrian on US-17 southbound near Thompson Hill Road.

Officials say that the driver of a Honda sedan reported hitting a person walking in the roadway.

The person hit by the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway by CCSO’s Traffic Bureau.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES