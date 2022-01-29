Pedestrian hit, killed Friday evening in Awendaw, deputies investigating

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday evening in the area of Awendaw.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to a crash around 6:41 p.m. involving a vehicle and pedestrian on US-17 southbound near Thompson Hill Road.

Officials say that the driver of a Honda sedan reported hitting a person walking in the roadway.

The person hit by the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway by CCSO’s Traffic Bureau.