Pedestrian in serious condition after hit-and-run on Folly Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car hit a pedestrian Thursday night.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the cash happened when a pedestrian was crossing eastbound on Folly Road near the intersection of Battery Island Drive.

They said a vehicle described as a silver sedan struck the pedestrian and fled the scene. The pedestrian was transported to MUSC where he is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle most likely has damage on the front bumper, hood and windshield.

It was last seen driving away from Folly Beach around 11:30 p.m.

Anyone with information can call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.

