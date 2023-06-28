CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating after a fatal Monday morning collision involving a Folly Beach Public Safety vehicle

According to SCHP, the incident happened around 5:01 a.m. on U.S. 17 near President Street.

The driver of the Folly Beach Public Safety vehicle hit the pedestrian, who was taken to MUSC and later died.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Folly Beach Public Safety Director Andrew Gilreath confirmed to News 2 that a Folly Beach Public Safety vehicle was involved in the crash, but no other details were provided.

