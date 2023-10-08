CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian was killed in a Saturday night hit-and-run on I-26.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. on I-26 westbound at mile marker 204.

A pedestrian was in the roadway when they were struck by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound.

The pedestrian died at the scene; the driver left the incident scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim when appropriate.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.