CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a hit-and-run crash along Highway 165 in the Meggett area late Tuesday night.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the deadly crash near Manor Road shortly after 11:30 p.m., officials said.

Investigators believe the male victim was talking on Highway 165 when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the area. That person died at the scene.

No suspect vehicle description was provided, and no arrests have been made.

The sheriff’s office ‘traffic services unit’ is investigating the crash.

Deputies ask that anyone who may have witnessed this crash, or those who know what happened, call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.