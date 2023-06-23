CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle late Thursday night.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office closed a portion of Highway 162 near Scott White Road around 9:15 p.m. following a vehicle-pedestrian crash.

The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina with serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies later said the victim died at the hospital.

Officials said the vehicle remained at the scene. The road opened around 12:30 a.m.