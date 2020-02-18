Pedestrian shot several times with BB gun, police searching for suspect vehicle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are searching for individuals accused of assaulting a pedestrian with a BB gun.

Charleston Police say the victim was walking down Sumter Street when the individual(s) drove by and shot them several times.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. on February 8th.

Police say the suspect vehicle appears to be a black GMC Yukon Denali XL with chrome rims.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.