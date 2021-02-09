Pennsylvania homicide fugitive apprehended in Charleston County, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of killing a woman in Pennsylvania back in 2016 has been apprehended in the Lowcountry.

Captain Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday deputies worked with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office to arrest 34-year-old Christopher Kowalski for shooting and killing 60-year-old Jean Tuggy.

According to PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Tuggy was found deceased in her home on January 21, 2016, after being shot two times with a 9mm pistol.

Over the course of the five-year investigation, agents identified Tuggy’s former Wegman’s coworker, Kowalski, as a potential suspect.

Investigators learned that Tuggy had developed a friendship with Kowalski and he became romantically interested in her.

“Investigators also learned that, at the time of the murder, Kowalski owned a 9mm pistol that he later sold. The pistol was tracked to its new owner, who turned over the weapon to police,” said AG Shapiro. “Examination of the weapon revealed that it had many of the same traits as the identified murder weapon.”

Officials learned that Kowalski moved to South Carolina following Tuggy’s murder and the suspect admitted to the homicide when he was located and visited by agents with the Attorney General’s office this week.

Kowalski was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center on Monday and will face extradition to Pennsylvania.