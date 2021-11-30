Woman arrested after trying to take gun through security at Charleston airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials at Charleston International Airport (CHS) on Tuesday arrested a woman employed at the airport Dunkin’ Donuts for attempting to bring a gun through security.

According to the report, a TSA agent noticed the gun in a clear purse as it was going through the x-ray machine.

The owner of the purse — identified as Amari Ancrum (18) — was pulled aside and said that she worked inside the airport. She claimed that she found the gun the day before and forgot to take it out of her purse.

The gun was a Taurus 9mm with a magazine inserted. The magazine had 11 rounds and an empty chamber.

Officers ran a check on the gun and discovered that it had been reported as stolen out of North Charleston. A witness, who also works at the airport and was with Ancrum when she found the gun said that Ancrum planned to sell it.

Ancrum was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carrying of a handgun. She was also stripped of her airport badge.