Person died after experiencing medical issue at Charleston County Detention Center, officials said

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Charleston County Detention Center.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate, also referred to as a resident, suffered an apparent medical episode in a cell within the processing area around 1:00 a.m. Monday.

“This was about an hour after the resident was booked into the facility following his arrest by the North Charleston Police Department,” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Knapp said a detention deputy alerted medical personnel, but the man became unresponsive.

“Personnel rendered aid until EMS arrived. The resident was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The State Law Enforcement Division was called to investigate the death, which is protocol.

The person’s name and cause of death will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.