Person dies after driving off road, rolling over SUV, hitting trees on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly car accident that happened on Johns Island Monday evening.

CCSO deputies responded to a single-vehicle wreck around 6 p.m. in the area of Maybank Highway near Allendale Plantation Road.

An SUV ran off the road, rolled over, and crash into some trees, deputies say.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash – he died after being transported to MUSC.

The driver’s identity is unknown at this time.

An investigation by CCSO’s Traffic Bureau is underway.

