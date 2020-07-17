Person exposed to rabid racoon in Charleston County, state health officials say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials say one person was exposed to a rabid raccoon in Hollywood this week.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the racoon was found near Chaplins Landing Road and Water Way Lane. The animal tested positive for rabies the day after it was sent to the agency’s lab, which was on July 15.

Officials say one person was exposed to the rabid raccoon and referred to their health care provider for treatment.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator.”

Vaughan went on to say the possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere, anytime.

He said if you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with or been potentially exposed to this or another suspect animal, reach out to your local Environmental Affairs office.

An exposure is defined as a bite, a scratch, or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected or possibly infected animal.

DHEC said if your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Charleston office at (843) 953-0150 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday).

The raccoon is the 15th animal in Charleston County to test positive for rabies so far this year.