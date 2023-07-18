CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials say one person and a pet were exposed to a rabid raccoon in Charleston County last week.

The raccoon was found near Forbes Avenue and Magnolia Road.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the animal was submitted to its laboratory for testing on Friday, July 14. It was confirmed to have rabies on Monday.

The individual who was potentially exposed was referred to their healthcare provider and the dog will be quarantined as required by the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

DHEC’s Rabies Program Team Leader, Terri McCollister, said rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch, which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal.

“However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies. To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space,” said McCollister.

If you see an animal in need, DHEC says you should avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator or wildlife rehabilitator.

If you believe you, someone you know or your pets have come in contact with this raccoon or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Public Health Charleston office at (843) 953-4713 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

Health officials say you should report all animal bites, scratches and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.