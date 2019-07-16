Pet adoption event sets statewide record

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina set a statewide pet adoption record by finding homes for 1,556 animals July 12 – 14 across South Carolina.

“We are overwhelmed by the joy we saw in shelters and Petcos across the state,” said No Kill South Carolina Director Abigail Appleton Kamleiter. “Animal lovers came out by the thousands across our state to adopt homeless animals in their own communities. It shows how much people in our state truly care.”

The news release stated that this was the second year for Pick Me! SC and adoption numbers grew by 31%. The statewide adoption event is sponsored by the Petco Foundation, in partnership with BOBS from Skechers, and organized by No Kill South Carolina.

The goal was to save 1,500 lives through adoptions in just one weekend. Most shelters and adoption centers offered “no-fee” or “low-fee” adoptions as part of this lifesaving event.

No Kill South Carolina is a program of Charleston Animal Society.

Adoption numbers at shelters were amazing. Statistics show adoption rates were up across the state compared to this same weekend in July 2018:



• Greenville County Animal Care: UP 428%

• Columbia Animal Services: UP 417%

• SPCA Albrecht Center (Aiken): UP 220%

• Dorchester PAWS: UP 219%

• Charleston Animal Society: UP 81%

• Anderson County Paws: UP 43%