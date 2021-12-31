Pet Helpers closing indefinitely after several staff members test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pet Helpers on Wednesday announced that it will be closing to the public indefinitely due to multiple COVID-19 cases among staff.

A skeleton staff will remain to care for animals in the shelter, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sanitation guidelines will be followed.

The organization said that the staffing shortage has left it “in desperate need of fosters.” Anyone interested should email fostercare@pethelpers.org

Pet Helpers said that it will provide updates on social media regarding when it is safely able to reopen for adoptions and visitors.