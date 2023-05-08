CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pet Helpers will host a community pet food distribution event on Saturday, May 13.

Lowcountry residents can visit 1447 Folly Road between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. to pick up supplies like wet and dry dog food, treats, and litter. Guests are asked to have their IDs ready and remain in their cars; volunteers will distribute the supplies.

Melissa Susko, Pet Helpers executive director, explained that “many pet owners are surrendering their animals because they can no longer afford to care for them with the rising costs of food and supplies.” She said the distribution is meant to “help those individuals and families who could use a helping hand.”

The event was made possible by pet supply website Chewy and the Humane Society of the United States, who donated nearly 40,000 pounds of food and supplies.

Shelters and rescue organizations are not eligible for the event.

Pet owners who are unable to make it to the event but need help feeding their pets can find information on the community food bank at this link.