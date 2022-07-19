CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Pet Helpers is partnering with Chewy and the Humane Society of the United States to hold a community pet food distribution event on Saturday.

The group will give away 26 pallets worth of food and supplies to pet owners in need on a first come first serve basis. Available items include dry/wet cat and dog food, cat litter, and pet treats.

“Animal shelters are seeing the impact of increasing inflation, as more pet owners are surrendering their animals because they can no longer afford to care for them with the rising costs of food and supplies,” Pet Helpers Executive Director Melissa Susko said. “This event aims to help those individuals and families who could use a helping hand. We are forever grateful to Chewy and our partnership with the Humane Society of the United States for allowing the opportunity to help our neighbors in need.”

Supplies are available per household and will be brought out to the pet owner’s vehicle.

The event will be held on July 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pet Helpers facility on Folly Road.

Unable to make Saturday’s event? Learn more about Pet Helpers’ community food bank program here.