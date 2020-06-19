Pet helpers hosting virtual summer camp

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pet Helpers will host their first virtual Junior Pet Helper Camp for rising first through third grade students this summer, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The camp will run from August 4-7, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Prior to the camp, participants will be given an activity pack that will help guide them through each day’s lessons. The camp will be live streamed using the secure platform, Panopto.

Campers can participate in live streamed activities and crafts, and listen to guest speakers from the comfort of their homes. The camp will focus on teaching “valuable lessons about petcare, equine and farm animals, wildlife, and the inner workings of animal rescue and veterinary medicine.”

Executive Director, Melissa Susko, said “we are trying to give parents a safe alternative to traditional summer camps….Kids need engaging educational content now more than ever. We hope this camp helps inspire children to do some real good for the people and animals of their community.”

The cost of the camp is $75. For more information, contact ndonohue@pethelpers.org.