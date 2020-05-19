Pet Helpers launches program to help pet owners with expenses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pet Helpers has created Levi’s Legacy, a program to provide assistance to pet owners facing financial difficulties. The program will provide up to $250.00 in grants to Lowcountry pet owners with pets “facing illness or a medical emergency.”

According to Pet Helpers, the program “makes direct payments to the pet guardian’s veterinarian to help reduce out of pocket expenses for initial diagnostic emergency pet care. The grant cannot be applied to existing vet bills, nor is it meant for routine treatments.”

The program is named after Pet Helpers Executive Director Melissa Susko’s rescue dog. Susko rescued the pit-bull at three months old, and he “overcame a series of medical issues.” In late April, Levi lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Susko said that “Levi’s Legacy is a much needed-community program, even before the pandemic hit, but even more so now. We can all do our part to save adoptable animals, and it starts with helping responsible pet owners in our own neighborhood.”

To apply for the program or donate funds, click here.