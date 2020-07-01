Pet Helpers offering kitten adoption special

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pet Helpers has experienced an influx of kittens this “kitten season,” taking in over 100 in the last few weeks alone. They anticipate more in the coming weeks, and are working to ensure that the shelter has the capacity to take in all animals in need. To make room, they are offering the “Cat-egory 5 Kitten Evacuation Special” discount.

The discount reduces adoption fees from $200 to $87.50. The price covers fees associated with spaying/neutering, deworming, vaccinating, and microchipping all kittens.

The shetler “is offering curbside adoptions by appointment only, and all visitors will be required to wear masks and follow appropriate social distancing protocols.” Additionally, future pet owners can view a full list of adoptable kittens, and fill out an application, entirely online.

To reduce the amount of stray kittens/cats in the community, Pet Helpers participates in the Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) program. They provide trap rentals, preventative care, and spay/neuter surgeries for community cats. The program is funded through grants and community donations.