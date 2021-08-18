Pet Helpers offering reward for info on kittens abandoned behind dumpster during storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Six kittens were found Wednesday morning abandoned behind Pet Helpers’ dumpster after a night of heavy storms.

The kittens, who are barely three weeks old, were crying out from inside of a damp box. They were immediately brought into the shelter to warm up and eat.

According to Pet Helpers, “leaving kittens in a box without the necessities of life or the securement of a new owner qualifies as criminal animal abandonment” in South Carolina.

Shelter manager Katie Leasure explained that although the people who left the kittens “may have thought they were doing the right thing, they seriously endangered [the kittens’] lives during the storm and broke the law in doing so.”

Now, the shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever left the kittens.

Anyone with information is asked to email msusko@pethelpers.org or call (843) 531-6164.