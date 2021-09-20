Pet Helpers spay/neuter clinic temporarily closed due to understaffing

Puppies are shown at the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Thursday, May 5, 2011. A constant flow of people searching for their lost animals following last weeks tornado visit the shelter each day. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pet Helpers on Monday announced that their spay/neuter clinic is temporarily closed as they struggle with a staffing shortage.

According to the organization, vital positions such as associate veterinarian and veterinary assistant are currently vacant.

Executive Director, Melissa Susko, explained that the organization’s top priority “is to ensure the safety of the animals that come through [the] clinic doors,” and that is not possible without “experienced support staff.”

Understaffing in spay/neuter clinics causes what Susko described as a domino effect that has a significant impact on the rate at which animals are adopted out:

“It ripples down tot he shelter as animals’ length of stay is extended due to an overworked veterinary team trying to juggle 120 shelter animals, on top of performing low-cost spay/neuter surgeries weekly for community cats brought in through [the] Trap Neuter Release program (TNR).”

According to Susko, the scarcity of qualified veterinary staff is an issue that shelters across the state have been facing amid an ongoing capacity crisis.

Despite the challenges, Pet Helpers will continue operating their vaccine clinics on Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Appointments can be made by emailing spay@pethelpers.org.