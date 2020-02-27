Peter McCoy nominated as S.C. Attorney General

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – President Trump nominated Representative Peter McCoy (R) of James Island as the new S.C. Attorney General.

McCoy currently serves as the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

He is a Charleston native, and worked as a prosecutor before joining the Legislature in 2011.

Senator Lindsay Graham praised McCoy’s nomination, saying:

“I very much appreciate President Trump nominating Peter McCoy to be the new U.S. Attorney for the state of South Carolina. Peter is a talented lawyer and is well respected throughout our state. He has been a valuable member of the state legislature and has the experience and judgement to be an outstanding U.S. Attorney. I am confident he will be confirmed and will do everything in his power to keep South Carolina safe.”

