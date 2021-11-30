Petition claims Charleston County Register of Deeds chronically fails to do his job

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A petition filed by a local law firm takes aim at the Charleston County Register of Deeds, claiming that he is chronically and willfully negligent in his duties.

The motion, filed by Finkel Law Firm, alleges that Charleston County Register of Deeds Michael Miller has delayed the filing of important real estate documents by as long as four months, which “has caused and will continue to cause substantial harm and potential legal liability to the parties to those real estate transactions and the attorneys and law firms who represent those parties.”

Miller also, according to the motion, prioritized the filing of documents hand-delivered to his office “while allowing hundreds or even thousands of real estate documents delivered to his office by U.S. mail or parcel delivery” to pile up.

To remedy the situation, Finkel Law Firm is asking the court to legally compel Miller to do his job by issuing a writ of mandamus.

A writ of mandamus is a legal document which orders public officials to adequately execute their jobs in a timely matter.