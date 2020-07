CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – More than a thousand parents have signed a petition to keep school resource officers in Charleston County schools.

Organizers say with so many violent crimes in and around schools, they can’t afford the risk to their students.

This is a counter petition to another movement that has also gained traction, calling for SRO’s to be removed from schools.

You can find a link to both petitions on Change.org.