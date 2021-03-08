PGA searching for locals to work at 2021 Major Championship

Tiger Woods walks to the 18th green during the weather delayed third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course of the Kiawah Island Golf Resort in Kiawah Island, S.C., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – PGA of America is searching for locals interested in working at the 2021 Major Championship.

According to PGA, full-time and part-time positions are available for before, during, and after the Championship, which will be held at Kiawah Island Golf Resort May 17 through 23.

The organization has created the PGA JobMatch tool, which identifies opportunities for local talent within the PGA event.

Jobs will be available in sectors including, but not limited to, hospitality, concessions, retail, transportation, logistics, construction, and maintenance.

Those interested should apply by April 2. Click here to apply.