CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new student-run bank is opening its doors in Charleston.

Philip Simmons High School will host its grand opening for the New Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union that will be on their campus at 6:00 PM on Monday, September 23.

This will be the third student run branch in our area as Philip Simmons joins Goose Creek High and Cane Bay High.

This opportunity aims to ensure students are financially literate and prepared to manage their finances after graduation.