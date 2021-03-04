Phillips Community residents hopeful about revised Highway 41 Corridor Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents of the historic Phillips Community on Highway 41 have been adamantly opposed to a project that would expand the highway, they say, to their detriment.

After much public outcry, Charleston County Council has revised the plans for the project, developing another blueprint that they say will be less intrusive to the Phillips community.

Resident Fred Smalls says that when Highway 41 was put in years ago, it cut through his mother’s and brother’s property. His family can’t stand the thought of losing even more:

“To come through here and run five lanes, as you can see, houses are on both sides of the highway. People would lose homes and property.”

The revised plan was unveiled at Thursday night’s Charleston County Council meeting.