Photo: Joint Base Charleston crew cares for baby delivered on Afghan evacuation flight

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 315th Airlift Wing has released a photo of the crew caring for a baby born August 23 during an Afghan evacuation flight.
The baby girl was delivered by members of the 315th AW out of Joint Base Charleston (JBC) aboard a JBC C-17 Globemaster III jet.
Capt. Dennis Conner was flying a holding pattern waiting to land at a Middle East staging area when he was informed of a woman who had shut herself in the lavatory, according to an article by the 315th AW.
Tech. Sgt. Leah Schmidt and Capt. Leslie Green, an active-duty Air Force flight nurse, were able to get in and assist the woman while Capt. Connor rushed to land the jet.
The baby was born at an elevation of 800 feet.
Capt. Green said that the baby was “a little bit small,” but was otherwise perfect.
EMT’s met the crew upon landing.