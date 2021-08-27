Photo: Joint Base Charleston crew cares for baby delivered on Afghan evacuation flight

A newborn baby is being looked after prior to being taken off a C-17 Globemaster III, august 23 at a Middle East staging area. A 315th Airlift Wing aircrew from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina helped to deliver a baby aboard a Charleston C-17 Globemaster III carrying vulnerable Afghans evacuated from Afghanistan, Aug. 23, moments before landing at a Middle East staging area. Capt. Leslie Green, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, was part of the mission crew and she helped deliver the baby. The 315th AW and other US and allied military organizations remain focused on the present mission directed by the president: to facilitate the safe evacuation of U.S. Citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other vulnerable Afghans, to get these personnel out of Afghanistan as quickly and as safely as possible. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 315th Airlift Wing has released a photo of the crew caring for a baby born August 23 during an Afghan evacuation flight.

The baby girl was delivered by members of the 315th AW out of Joint Base Charleston (JBC) aboard a JBC C-17 Globemaster III jet.

Capt. Dennis Conner was flying a holding pattern waiting to land at a Middle East staging area when he was informed of a woman who had shut herself in the lavatory, according to an article by the 315th AW.

Tech. Sgt. Leah Schmidt and Capt. Leslie Green, an active-duty Air Force flight nurse, were able to get in and assist the woman while Capt. Connor rushed to land the jet.

The baby was born at an elevation of 800 feet.

Capt. Green said that the baby was “a little bit small,” but was otherwise perfect.

EMT’s met the crew upon landing.