NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has released an image of a person of interest in connection to a reported sexual assault at the Danny Jones Recreation Center.

NCPD said the assault happened on November 25 between 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

The man is believed to have been wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers. He appears to have long braids pulled back, according to NCPD.

Anyone that may recognize the person is asked to contact NCPD at (843) 607-2076.

Additionally, anyone that was in the area at the time or has photos/surveillance video of the area during the time of the assault is asked to contact NCPD.