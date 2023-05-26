KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) rescued three people Friday after their boat capsized just off of Kiawah Island.

According to the USCG, the 39-foot vessel began taking on water around 10:00 a.m.

A crew members called USCG Sector Charleston, who “issued a urgent marine information broadcast to all mariners in the area for assistance and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew to assist.”

The three crew members onboard the vessel immediately put on life jackets as they awaited rescue, which USCG Lt. Cmdr Sam Ingham said was instrumental in the positive outcome.

“When I saw that they all had life jackets on, I felt immediate relief, and it gave us more flexibility to pick them up safely and quickly,” he said.

The crew members were airlifted to Kiawah Island and transferred to Kiawah Island Beach Patrol without injury.