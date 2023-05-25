SEABROOK ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Five friends visiting Seabrook Island reeled in what they described as the catch of a lifetime on Thursday.

Jon and Andrew Lewis, Brad Holcombe, Terry Greco, and Mark Jones caught a 10-foot bull shark off of Seabrook Island.

Via Andrew Lewis

The men said that the shark was hooked about 250 yards off the shore in water about 50 feet deep.

One of the men kayaked the bait out while the others helped with reeling the shark in and documenting the catch.

The shark was released back into the ocean after it was photographed and measured.