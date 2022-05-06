CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Staff and patients at MUSC got a visit from a familiar face on Friday, Bear the therapy dog.

The Bernese Mountain Dog has volunteered at MUSC for several years, but recently had to stop due to his own health problems. A neurological disease called degenerative myopathy caused Bear to lose motor function in his hind legs.

Despite his disability, Bear was eager to get back to MUSC, so his owner Kyle bought him a little red wagon. Now, Bear is back, riding around MUSC and bringing a smile to everyone’s faces.