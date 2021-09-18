Photos: Boaters rescue owl from Cooper River

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An owl is exhausted, but alive, after boaters saved it from the Cooper River.

Lacey Pileggi and her family were on their way out of Charleston when they spotted something unusual swimming in the Cooper River: an owl.







Credit: Lacey Pileggi

They turned around, and Pileggi said that the owl started swimming towards them. The boaters “scooped [it] up and took [it] safely to a nearby dock so [its] wings could dry out.”

She said that the owl did not appear to be injured, just tired and distressed from all the swimming.