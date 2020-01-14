PHOTOS: Car crashes into salon in Bell Hall

Courtesy of: Kasey Murray













MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is working a “vehicle vs building” collision in Belle Hall.

Witnesses say that around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a car driven by an elderly man crashed into the side of the building, located at 648 Long Point Road.

According to MPPD, the man put the car in drive instead of reverse and accelerated into the building.

One salon worker sustained minor injuries and was transported from the scene.

The driver and passenger were unharmed, and even drove away after speaking with authorities.

Employees at Sola told News 2 that their main concerns are making sure the injured employee is okay, and patching up the area.

