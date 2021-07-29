Photos: CCSO Bomb Squad conducts mock explosive device exercise

Charleston County News

Via CCSO

CHARLESTON,S .C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Bomb Squad recently conducted a mock explosive device exercise at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

One deputy posed as a suspect and called the threat in, then the bomb squad and detention center deputies went to work searching for the device (a bag) planted outside the detention center.

The group used explosives-detection K-9s, a bomb robot, and a deputy dressed in an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) suit to find the device and take an X-ray “to get a view of the device’s makeup, before simulating its destruction.”

