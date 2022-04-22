CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Bomb Squad on Friday demonstrated its capabilities in preventing and containing various types of explosions.

Spectators were able to see how the bomb squad uses tools to mitigate the impacts of explosions.

Via CCSO

The team detonated two rounds of C-4: the first explosion was open-air, then two pounds were detonated under CCSO’s Total Containment Vessel, which “confines the explosion to a steel sphere.”

The open-air explosion yielded a loud blast, while the explosion under the vessel “produced a slight pop and controlled release of air pressure.”

CCSO uses the vessel “several times annually to destroy suspicious packages/devices.”