The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is warning about a phone scam from someone claiming to be with Dominion Energy. The scammer is reportedly demanding $2,000 from Dominion customers to take care of an outstanding bill. Of the two reports through the sheriff's office, one person recognized the scam and hung up. The other person, a Summerville business owner, fell victim to the scammer and forked over the $2,000 in Bitcoin.

A Dorchester County Sheriff's official says the caller is not with Dominion Energy.