CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday held a cookout to honor active duty and veteran team members.

The event was also in recognition of CCSO’s recent receipt of the 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.

It is the highest honor that employers can receive from the U.S. government for providing exceptional support to National Guard and Reserve employees.

Only 15 employers across the country received the award this year. CCSO was one of only three law enforcement agencies on that list.

CCSO employs over a dozen reservists. Sheriff Kristin Graziano said that having them on the team is an honor, adding “their dedication and their families’ commitment to our nation and our community is the epitome of our agency’s motto of Service Beyond the Call.”