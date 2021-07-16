Photos: CCSO rescues injured dog trapped in tree, pluff mud

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Animal Control and Marine Patrol teams recently rescued from a very precarious situation.

A Wadmalaw Island resident called CCSO to report a dog that got itself trapped in a tree while chasing a raccoon. To make matters worse, the tree was in a marsh.

Animal Control Sgt. Kim Poirier took a kayak out as far as she could, then waded through the pluff mud to get to the dog.

She freed the dog, which had dislocated its rear leg, then Marine Patrol officers arrived in an airboat to bring Sgt. Poirier and the dog back to shore.

After a visit to the emergency vet, the dog was taken to the Charleston Animal Society.