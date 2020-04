MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Local grocery stores are taking steps to ensure customers practice proper social distancing.







The Walmart at Wando crossing posted signs and set up caution tape and grocery carts to ensure adequate spacing between customers. On Friday, Walmart announced that it would begin limiting the number of people allowed in the stores.





Customers at Trader Joe’s on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard waited outside in a line spaced out by cones.