Photos: Charleston-based Coast Guard Cutter James conducts larges illegal drug offload in USCG history

PORT EVERGLADES, F.L. (WCBD) – The crew of Charleston-based U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Cutter James, in collaboration with the Royal Canadian Navy, recently conducted the largest illegal drug offload in USCG history.

Some 59,700 pounds of cocaine and 1,430 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $1.4 billion were seized over the course of three months.

Via USCG

According to the USCG, “the drugs were interdicted in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean Sea” by 10 American, Dutch, and Canadian ships.

The offload came just one day after the USCG’s 231th birthday.

Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, Commander Atlantic Area, said that he could not think of a better way to celebrate the agency’s efforts. “Interdicting these drugs ensures that the seas remain open for legitimate and peaceful purposes,” he said. Vice Adm. Poulin continued, saying the interdiction brings hope, stability, and economic prosperity to the Western Hemisphere.