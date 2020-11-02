PHOTOS: Charleston County deputy rescues puppy trapped in storm drain

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Being a deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t mean only helping people… they also help animals, too.

The department received a call from concerned citizens on Friday, saying a dog was trapped in a storm drain on Etiwan Avenue in West Ashley.

“Another dog had been running around and repeatedly stopping at the drain, which alerted the citizens to the stuck pup below,” CCSO said in a Facebook post.

Master Deputy Sarah Hake with the department’s animal control unit, was among the deputies who responded to the call. “Hake is never shy about diving into such challenges,” deputies said.”

With no easy way to lift the heavy concrete slab covering the drain, Master Deputy Hake slipped through the drain opening, going head-first, and successfully called the dog over to her.

“We know climbing into a storm drain around Halloween can make some a little nervous, so we thank Deputy Hake for meeting this challenge for the sake of a four-legged friend,” the department said.

The dog was uninjured, and both animals were taken to the Charleston Animal Society.