Photos: Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad saves kitten that fell from bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad (CCVRS) on Wednesday saved a kitten that had fallen from the Stono River Bridge into the marsh below.

According to CCVRS, dispatch received a call about the kitten walking on the bridge shortly before 10:00 a.m. By the time Charleston Police Department (CPD) Animal Services arrived, the kitten had fallen.



Via CCVRS Facebook

The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) tried to assist, but “determined that the kitten was too far out.”

The CCVRS airboat arrived and rescued the kitten around 12:20 p.m. The kitten was ultimately taken to Charleston Animal Society.