CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders on Saturday conducted an Operational Readiness Exercise (ORE) to ensure team members are prepared in the event of an emergency.
The South Carolina Task Force 3 (SC-TF3) — made up of members from the Charleston, St. Andrews, James Island, North Charleston, and Summerville Fire Departments — is one of five regional collapse search and rescue teams. The group participated in a hands-on exercise simulating a building collapse to “demonstrate proficiency of skills and operations as well as to identify any deficiencies the teams may have.”
During the response, the team was tasked with stabilizing a damaged structure, breaching different areas of the structure, and rescuing victims.
Since the SC-TF3 receives funds from the State Homeland Security Program for things like training and equipment, the exercise is required as part of an annual evaluation.