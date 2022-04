CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) on Wednesday rescued a man from a fishing vessel 50 miles off the Charleston Coast.

USCG Sector Charleston received notice around 8:00 a.m. that a man onboard the Crystal C was unconscious.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A USCG Air Station Savannah MH-65 helicopter was dispatched to medevac the man to Air Facility Charleston, where EMS was standing by.

The man was then taken to MUSC for further evaluation.